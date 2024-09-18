MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebecer wins big in historic $80M Lotto Max jackpot

    A clerk hands a customer their Lotto Max ticket at a gas station. FILE PHOTO - THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives A clerk hands a customer their Lotto Max ticket at a gas station. FILE PHOTO - THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
    Share

    A Quebecer is one of two people who won big in Tuesday night's record-breaking $80 million Lotto Max jackpot.

    According to Loto-Quebec, two people won $40 million each.

    The Crown corporation did not state where the other winning ticket was sold.

    "The $80 million Lotto Max jackpot is the largest amount ever awarded in the lottery in Canada, and we're delighted that it was won here in Quebec," said Isabelle Jean, executive vice president and chief operating officer of lottery games at Loto-Quebec.

    The winning numbers in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw were 02, 04, 11, 16, 25, 29 and 47, with bonus number 34.

    In addition, four $1-million Maxmillion prizes were also won in the province.

    For all the winning numbers, click here.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News