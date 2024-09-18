Quebecer wins big in historic $80M Lotto Max jackpot

A Quebecer is one of two people who won big in Tuesday night's record-breaking $80 million Lotto Max jackpot.

According to Loto-Quebec, two people won $40 million each.

The Crown corporation did not state where the other winning ticket was sold.

"The $80 million Lotto Max jackpot is the largest amount ever awarded in the lottery in Canada, and we're delighted that it was won here in Quebec," said Isabelle Jean, executive vice president and chief operating officer of lottery games at Loto-Quebec.

The winning numbers in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw were 02, 04, 11, 16, 25, 29 and 47, with bonus number 34.

In addition, four $1-million Maxmillion prizes were also won in the province.

For all the winning numbers, click here.