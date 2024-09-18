Motorcyclist picks up $2,126 fine for going 185 km/h on Montreal highway

A motorcyclist from Saint-Eustache is staring at a speeding ticket for over $2,100 while taking public transit for the next week after getting pulled over for excessive speeding in Montreal.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) say that the 22-year-old man was clocked going 185 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on the Decarie Expressway (A-15) South on Tuesday morning just before 5 a.m.

The rider picked up a $2,126 fine, 24 demerit points and had his licence suspended for a week.

"Speed is one of the leading causes of fatal collisions on Quebec roads," the SQ said in its news release.