CF Montreal feels the Messi effect as season ticket sales surge for May 11

The man who won nine Ballon d'Ors, 10 La Liga titles and captained the most recent World Cup winning team is making his Canadian debut in Montreal on May 11.

Messi Day will be the first time fans north of the border will get to see 36-year-old Lionel Messi when Inter Miami comes to town to play CF Montreal.

"It's kind of like having a Beatle, like Paul McCartney come to Hochelaga Maisonneuve," said CF Montreal director of ticket sales Roberto Linhares.

After the MLS 2024 schedule was announced Thursday, CF Montreal's ticket department was abuzz.

"Thousands, thousands of calls," said Lihares. "It's been unbelievable. On a personal level, I'm a little annoyed at my phone ringing all day for tickets for this. We just surpassed 12,000 season tickets, which is the highest we've had in club history."

Miami and other teams across the league began feeling the effect as soon as Messi arrived last season.

Ticket prices in Miami doubled and still sold out.

"They are willing to pay a premium they would consider outlandish in any other given time," said CF Montreal play-by-play announcer for TSN 690 Radio, Jon Still. "This is something that you might tell to your kid or your grandchild and say, 'I went to go see Lionel Messi play at Saputo Stadium.'"

The last time a single player drew similar attention was when David Beckham joined the L.A. Galaxy in 2008.

When the Galaxy came to Montreal, 60,860 spectators bought tickets to the game at the Olympic Stadium.

CF Montreal director of soccer culture Patrick Leduc played against World Cup winners, while on the then-called Montreal Impact.

"It's something you'll always remember," he said. "It's a different preparation it doesn't feel like a normal game."

After a trying year in 2023, Leduc is optimistic about CF Montreal's upcoming season, even against arguably the best player in history.

"CF Montreal has a good shot at winning that game," he said.

Messi is currently on a two-and-a-half year contract. He has suffered injuries in the past years, and there is no guarantee that he'll be wearing no. 10 for Miami beyond this year.

"If I call a Lionel Messi game I would be happy, I could basically retire," said Still.

Here's a list of Lionel Messi's individual awards:

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi holds his Ballon d'Or trophy before a club friendly soccer match against New York City FC, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

8 Ballon d'Or: 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023

Fifa World Player: 2009

2 The Best Award: 2019, 2022

6 European Golden Shoe: 2010, 2012, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019

2 Laureus World Sports Award: 2019, 2022

8 Pichichi La Ligua: 2010, 2012, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021

9 MVP La Liga: 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019

6 Champions top scorer: 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019

Bravo Award: 2007

FIFA FIFPro: 2006

2 Wold Cup Gold Ball (MVP): 2014, 2022

2 Men's Player of the Year: 2011, 2015

Golden Boy: 2005

2 MVP Copa America: 2015, 2021

4 Onze d'Or: 2009, 2011, 2012, 2018

Argentina's Lionel Messi hoists the FIFA World Cup trophy during a celebration ceremony for local fans after an international friendly soccer match against Panama in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)



Messi's titles:

ARGENTINA

World Cup, 2022

Copa America, 2021

U-20 World Cup, 2005

Olympic gold medal, 2008

Finalissima, 2022

FC BARCELONA

4 Champions League: 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015

10 La Liga: 2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019

7 Copa del Rey: 2009, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021

3 Club World Cup: 2009, 2011, 2015

3 European Super Cup: 2010, 2012, 2016

8 Supercopa de Espana: 2006, 2007, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

2 Ligue 1: 2022, 2023

1 French Super Cup: 2023

INTER MIAMI