    • Lionel Messi coming to Montreal on May 11

    Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi attempts a penalty kick during the second half of a club friendly soccer match against New York City FC, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi attempts a penalty kick during the second half of a club friendly soccer match against New York City FC, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

    He's coming.

    Arguably the greatest player in soccer history, Lionel Messi, should be gracing Saputo Stadium's turf on May 11.

    The CF Montreal schedule was released Wednesday and those willing to pay a premium will get to see the World Cup, La Liga, Ligue 1, and Champions League winner (along with around a half dozen former FC Barcelona players) will want to get in the queue to get tickets for when David Beckham's Inter Miami is in town.

    The rumour mill has former Barcelona stars Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta as potential targets to join Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba on the squad. 

    Messi joined Miami midway through 2023 and appeared in only six MLS regular-season matches with the club -- though led the team to its first trophy by winning the Leagues Cup shortly after his arrival.

    The way the MLS schedule works, teams play their conference rivals twice, once home and once away. In Inter Miami's case, that allows for six games against the Western Conference -- meaning the only West cities Messi would play MLS matches in this season are Los Angeles (against the Galaxy on Feb. 25), Kansas City (April 13) and Vancouver (May 26).

    Due to the ongoing disaster that is the Olympic Stadium, CF Montreal cannot host a home opener until April 13, when Cincinnati visits Saputo.

    Montreal will open the season with seven straight away games. Montreal's opening game is Feb. 24 at Exploria Stadium against Orlando City.

    The Montreal leg of "The Classique Eh" against Toronto FC is July 20.

    Tickets go on sale in 2024. 

    All games are broadcast on Apple TV.

    With files from the Canadian Press.

