This week, the town of Foster, Quebec in the Eastern Townships bid farewell to one of the most essential structures in its history: the local sawmill.

The sawmill is over a hundred years old and was a catalyst for the town's growth in the early 20th century.

It's owned by Christian St-Pierre and has been passed down from generation to generation.

"When we got out of the school bus, the first thing I did was change clothes and come out here to give my dad a hand," he reminisced.

Foster residents appreciate just how much the family and its sawmill have meant to the town.

"Everybody knows about the sawmill," said Louis Delorme. "You talk about St-Pierre's sawmill, and they know."

The property that the sawmill sits on is being sold, and it will have to relocate.

St-Pierre is optimistic that it will remain in the family.

The sawmill could end up on his son's farm near Foster.

"He has a little boy too so it would be the fifth generation," he said.