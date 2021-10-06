MONTREAL -- Montreal coach Dominique Ducharme says he does not expect Carey Price to practise before the start of the regular season, making it unlikely the superstar goaltender will be ready for the Canadiens' season opener.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Ducharme said Price is "not doing well right now" as he recovers from a non-COVID illness.

Price is also recovering from off-season surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Ducharme said the Canadiens will ease the 34-year-old Price back into action once he recovers.

The Canadiens coach also says defenceman Joel Edmundson will be out two to three weeks. Edmundson has been out with an undisclosed injury since camp opened.

Montreal opens its 2021-22 season Oct. 13 at Toronto.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2021.