

CTV Montreal





One man was hurt when a car thief stole his car as he entered a depanneur.

Around 3:30 a.m. Friday a 60-year-old man entered the corner store at Masson St. and Bourbonniere Ave. and when he left the store he found a man sitting in his car.

The car owner and the thief struggled and the thief struck the man in the head, then fled in the stolen car.

Police found the stolen car a few blocks away.

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for head injuries which were bloody but did not appear to be serious.