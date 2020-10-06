MONTREAL -- Montreal police are on the scene where a car went into the Lac-St-Louis in Lachine.

A spokesperson for the SPVM said it was unclear if the vehicle was occupied when it went into the water. One witness told CTV News they saw a woman and a child in the vehicle.

The incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening near the corner of 34th and St-Joseph Blvd.

Police said they did not know what led to the incident. A team of police divers has been dispatched to the site.