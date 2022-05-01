CAQ unveils Montreal candidates, Parti Quebecois wants to triple home care for seniors
Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) Premier Francois Legault and several prominent cabinet ministers were in Montreal on Sunday to unveil 13 candidates that will run in October's provincial election in and around the Island of Montreal.
All but two of the CAQ candidates are women and represent a diverse ticket on the island where the party won just two of 27 ridings in 2018.
"I am convinced that we are presenting talented people who will be able to quickly get to work to advance the major issues of the city, whether it be public transit, downtown revitalization or urban security, in addition to addressing the respective issues of their riding," said Legault.
The CAQ candidates are as follows:
- Rebecca McCann in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
- Rosmeri Otoya Celis in Acadie
- Vicki Marcoux in Laurier-Dorion
- Junlian Leblanc in D'Arcy-McGee
- Florence Lavictoire in Mercier
- Aurélie Diep in Sainte-Marie-Saint-Jacques
- Loredana Bacchi in LaFontaine
- Absa Diallo as Bourassa-Sauvé
- Julie de Martino in Jeanne-Mance-Viger
- Nicolas Huard-Isabelle in Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne
- Maria Luisa Torres-Piaggio in Westmount-Saint-Louis
- Vicky Michaud in Marguerite-Bourgeoys
- Marc Baaklini in Marquette
PQ WANTS TO TRIPLE SENIOR CARE FUNDING
The Parti Quebecois (PQ) feels the province needs a real "kick in the pants" to change the way it cares for its seniors. The PQ is proposing, among other things, to triple the supply of home care.
The political party, led by Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, is categorical: the system put in place by the Coalition Avenir Québec of Francois Legault, which relies on the construction of seniors' homes, will not work.
The PQ said that it is much more important to improve the home-care offer, since "that is what people want."
In its "Living and Aging with Dignity" plan, presented Sunday in Montreal, the PQ promised to invest $2.7 billion a year in home-care if it forms the next government after the general election next October.
Plamondon believes that the proportion of public spending on long-term care that is earmarked for home care is "abnormally low" and that it should be"at least 50 per cent," a target that would be met with his party's election promise.
The PQ commitment is part of the first axis of its plan, named "Living and aging at home." The other three axes of the plan focus on social mixing, impoverishment and seniors' rights.
The PQ has also committed to launching an independent public inquiry into the crisis in CHSLDs during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic within 100 days of its election.
Plamondon also wants to create a Ministry of Loneliness -- which would be responsible for developing public policies to address isolation, loneliness and emotional distress -- while facilitating the participation of seniors in economic and cultural society.
-- with files from The Canadian Press.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police investigating ‘hate-motivated mischief’ at Ottawa bikers' church
Ottawa police say they are investigating an incident of 'hate-motivated mischief' at a Vanier church, discovered three hours before a service was held as part of the 'Rolling Thunder' biker rally, after reports of thumbtacks strewn across the ground and graffiti on one of the church's walls.
Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
A long-awaited effort to evacuate civilians from a steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was underway Sunday, the United Nations said, while U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed she visited Ukraine's president to show unflinching American support for the country's defense against Russian aggression.
LIVE | Guy Lafleur lies in state as Montreal Canadiens fans pay respects
Habs fans are saying their final goodbyes to Guy Lafleur on Sunday as the late hockey legend lies in state at Montreal's Bell Centre.
‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’ event wraps up with bikers’ church service
Hundreds of people packed a church in Ottawa’s Vanier neighbourhood for a 'bikers' church service,' the final scheduled event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker event this weekend. The service was held just hours after Ottawa police launched an investigation into 'hate-motivated mischief' over graffiti spray-painted on the church’s walls.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Couple marries in shelter in Ukraine amid ongoing war
On Saturday, a couple got married in a refugee shelter in Dnipro, Ukraine, the bride wearing a donated dress and guests in jeans crowding into the shelter to wish them well.
Ontario reports 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 17 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, along with 17 additional deaths.
OLG reveals where $11M Lotto 649 ticket was purchased in Ontario
The OLG has revealed more details about the winning $11-million Lotto 649 ticket sold in Ontario.
Naomi Judd to be inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame one day after her death
The Country Music Hall of Fame was 'shocked and saddened' by Naomi Judd's death, CEO Kyle Young said in a statement on Twitter. However, Judd's family asked that the induction of the mother-daughter duo The Judds continue as planned, he said.
Plane crash kills four near Sioux Lookout, Ont., Transportation Board investigating
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a plane crash that killed four people in northwestern Ontario on Friday.
Toronto
-
OLG reveals where $11M Lotto 649 ticket was purchased in Ontario
The OLG has revealed more details about the winning $11-million Lotto 649 ticket sold in Ontario.
-
Ontario reports 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 17 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, along with 17 additional deaths.
-
Toronto police identify 18-year-old man killed in shooting
Toronto police have identified the 18-year-old man killed in a double shooting in Etobicoke on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
'It’s like we’re trapped on an island': N.S. family calls for better access to urgent autism support
Eight-year-old Khalil Powell has good moments and bad moments. Diagnosed with autism at the age of four, his parents say he’s non-verbal and has an undiagnosed sensory progressing disorder.
-
High building costs, labour shortage: top of mind at Fredericton Home Show
The pandemic was to blame for the home show’s hiatus, but it’s also responsible for a lot of headaches in the home building industry.
-
Maritimers react to potential name change of Confederation Bridge
In a unanimous vote, members of Prince Edward Island's legislature have opted to ask the federal government to change the name of the Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing. CTV Atlantic spoke to some Maritimers to get their opinion.
London
-
Anxiety, bullying and COVID among top reasons for calls to Kids Help Phone
The rain cleared just in time as dozens of Londoners gathered for the 21st annual Walk So Kids Can Talk for Kids Help Phone (KHP) in London, Ont. Sunday.
-
OPP investigate fatal two-vehicle collision in Dutton-Dunwich Township
One person has died and two were seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday.
-
Strathroy family displaced after house fire
Strathroy Cardadoc Fire responded to a call Saturday morning for a fire in a single Family home owned by London-Middlsex Housing.
Northern Ontario
-
Plane crash kills four near Sioux Lookout, Ont., Transportation Board investigating
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a plane crash that killed four people in northwestern Ontario on Friday.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with disabilities nears medically assisted death after futile bid for affordable housing
A 31-year-old Toronto woman who uses a wheelchair is nearing final approval for a medically assisted death request after a fruitless bid to secure an affordable apartment that doesn't worsen her chronic illnesses.
-
Name of fallen Manitoulin OPP officer added to wall of honour in Toronto ceremony
The name of Ontario Provincial Police Const. Marc Hovingh was added to a Toronto memorial wall that honours police officers who have died in the line of duty.
Calgary
-
Woman dead in hit-and-run on Hwy. 1 near Canmore, Alta.
RCMP say a 20-year-old woman has died after a driver in the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway struck her. Officials say the vehicle involved in the crash did not remain at the scene.
-
Kids Help Phone benefits from Calgary charity walk
A charity event aimed at raising funds for a hotline to help children and youth who are in distress took place in Calgary on Sunday.
-
Police looking for Keanan Crane, not seen since April 11
Calgary police are looking for help to find a 22-year-old man who has been missing since mid-April.
Kitchener
-
K-W rental scam: 36 victims lose over $30,000
A Stouffville man has been charged in connection to a Kitchener-Waterloo rental scam that police say defrauded at least 36 victims out of over $30,000.
-
Hot dogs and heartbreak: Cambridge Wuddup Dog owner walks away from a dream
The owner of well-known Cambridge eatery Wuddup Dog has been forced to step away from his restaurant as he navigates a debilitating condition.
-
Police investigate report of knife-wielding man in Kitchener’s Idlewood Park
Waterloo regional police are investigating a report of a knife-wielding man who tried to steal a vehicle in Idlewood Park Saturday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
'There will be lines': Vancouver airport warns of delays due to security-screening staff shortage
Travellers are being warned to expect long lines at Vancouver International Airport due to a shortage of security screening staff.
-
Glass on Vancouver steam clock smashed amid heightened concern about violence, vandalism
The iconic steam clock in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood was behind caution tape this weekend after the glass on one side of it was smashed.
-
Hikers rescued from snowy North Shore trail that has seen 'a number of fatalities': SAR
Two hikers who got lost in the snowy backcountry Saturday are lucky to be alive, according to North Shore Rescue.
Edmonton
-
'A resurgence': Whyte Avenue business vacancy rate drops to average levels after pandemic closures
After the pandemic forced businesses to pivot or pushed some to close their doors for good, the Whyte Avenue and Old Strathcona area of Edmonton is making a comeback.
-
RCMP looking for Spruce Grove man charged with murder
RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a Spruce Grove man charged with first-degree murder.
-
Fabulous Fabric Frenzy sale returns, raising money to help grandmothers in Africa
Saturday marked the return of the Fabulous Fabric Frenzy, a fundraising event put on by local grandmothers.
Windsor
-
Veteran starts Windsor arm-wrestling league as the sport grows in popularity
Wesley Cunning picked up arm-wrestling during his time in the Canadian Armed Forces.
-
Prime minister and premier to make announcement in Windsor Monday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford will be in Windsor Monday for an announcement.
-
Chatham man faces charges following parking lot assault
A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was allegedly assaulted with a baseball bat.
Regina
-
Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
A long-awaited effort to evacuate civilians from a steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was underway Sunday, the United Nations said, while U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed she visited Ukraine's president to show unflinching American support for the country's defense against Russian aggression.
-
Organizers say 'Rolling Thunder' rally to end Sunday, police say no long-term occupation
The Rolling Thunder rally is set to wind down today after arriving in Ottawa Friday afternoon, bringing large crowds to a downtown core that's still tense after the three-week-long occupation in February.
-
“It’s one of the best goals I’ve scored probably”: Bruins take game five in SJHL final
The Estevan Bruins defeated the Flin Flon Bombers in overtime Saturday night to take a three-two series lead in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) final.
Ottawa
-
Police investigating ‘hate-motivated mischief’ at Ottawa bikers' church
Ottawa police say they are investigating an incident of 'hate-motivated mischief' at a Vanier church, discovered three hours before a service was held as part of the 'Rolling Thunder' biker rally, after reports of thumbtacks strewn across the ground and graffiti on one of the church's walls.
-
‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’ event wraps up with bikers’ church service
Hundreds of people packed a church in Ottawa’s Vanier neighbourhood for a 'bikers' church service,' the final scheduled event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker event this weekend. The service was held just hours after Ottawa police launched an investigation into 'hate-motivated mischief' over graffiti spray-painted on the church’s walls.
-
Election campaigns kick off in Ottawa and Ontario: Five stories to watch this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon SPCA could have new contract with city by July to address 'financial strain' of running pound
Saskatoon SPCA executive director Graham Dickson hopes the organization will be able to negotiate a new contract with the City of Saskatoon to run the city's pound by July.
-
'I am ashamed': Archbishop of Canterbury apologizes to Sask. First Nation for church's involvement in residential schools
The Archbishop of Canterbury met with residential school survivors on James Smith Cree Nation on Saturday to acknowledge their pain for the injustices they suffered and to apologize.
-
Saskatoon police investigating single vehicle rollover
Saskatoon Police Service are investigating a single vehicle rollover that happened Friday evening.