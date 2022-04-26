New CAQ MNA Shirley Dorismond sworn in at the National Assembly
The new MNA for Quebec riding Marie-Victorin, Shirley Dorismond, was sworn in at the National Assembly on Tuesday in the presence of Premier François Legault.
Dorismond won the April 11 by-election to replace independent MNA Catherine Fournier, who was elected mayor of Longueuil.
The Coaliton Avenir Québec (CAQ) candidate won 35 per cent of the vote, besting Parti Québécois (PQ) candidate Pierre Nantel, who came second with 30 per cent of the vote.
During the swearing-in ceremony, held in the Salon de la presidence, Dorismond expressed her excitement and thanked her family, as well as the voters of Marie-Victorin.
"There is not a day that goes by that I don't think of you," she said. "Thank you sincerely and know that I take nothing for granted. I will always be accessible, listening and I will work tirelessly to help you."
The premier praised his new MNA's energy, warning her nonetheless that politics can be "tough."
"It's important to have a kind of safety net with your family, who comes to comfort you and tell you that there will be better days," said Legault.
He also took the opportunity to tout Dorismond's 20 years of experience as a nurse, hinting he has a special role for her.
"Shirley will be able to help Health Minister Christian Dubé to improve, among other things, the working conditions of nurses because, despite the labour shortage, there are things that can be done."
The CAQ's newest member will participate in six weeks of parliamentary work before the session ends on June 10.
At the end of the summer, a campaign is slated to be triggered ahead of the Oct. 3 provincial election.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 26, 2022.
