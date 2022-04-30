Competition with private enterprise would reform healthcare system: Quebec Conservative Party

Quebec Conservative Party Leader Eric Duhaime speaks at a news conference, Friday, June 18, 2021 at the legislature in Quebec City. MNA Claire Samson, not shown, announced she was leaving the Coalition Avenir Quebec government to join the Quebec Conservative Party and become the first member to sit at the legislature. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Quebec Conservative Party Leader Eric Duhaime speaks at a news conference, Friday, June 18, 2021 at the legislature in Quebec City. MNA Claire Samson, not shown, announced she was leaving the Coalition Avenir Quebec government to join the Quebec Conservative Party and become the first member to sit at the legislature. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally

Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.

Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls

Ukrainian forces fought village by village Saturday to hold back a Russian advance through the country's east, while the United Nations worked to broker a civilian evacuation from the last defensive stronghold in the bombed-out ruins of the port city of Mariupol.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon