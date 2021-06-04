MONTREAL -- The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) will vote against the ethics commissioner's report, which calls for Terrebonne MNA Pierre Fitzgibbon to comply with the code of ethics.

Premier François Legault explains his party will vote against the report on Friday because it requires Fitzgibbon to place his shares in a blind trust.

The MNA, who resigned Wednesday as economy minister, wants to sell his shares by negotiating a good price himself, Legault said.

In voting against the commissioner's report, Legault's CAQ is showing "unprecedented arrogance," said Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) Leader Dominique Anglade Friday morning.

She accused the premier of disrespecting institutions and having "flexible ethics."

Anglade points out Legault had said in 2018 that an ethics commissioner's report can't be taken "in pieces"; that is, accepting some parts, but rejecting others.

Legault is engaging in "double standards," she said.

She also described the premier's attitude in the House as "ultra-paternalistic."

When a reporter reminded Anglade that the Liberals had also voted against an ethics commissioner's report in recent years, she said she regretted the fact that her party had sent the "wrong message."

"I think the commissioner's reports should be supported," she stated. "The reality here, honestly, is that I'm aware of the message it sends about respect for our institutions."

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 4, 2021.