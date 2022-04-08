CAQ ministers Blais and McCann won't run again in upcoming Quebec election

The Legault government is trying to ease the pressure on the long-term care home file by announcing the upcoming departure of ministers Marguerite Blais and Danielle McCann, according to the Parti Québécois.

PQ parliamentary leader Joël Arseneau reacted at a press conference on Friday to the article in the Journal de Montréal, according to which the two ministers will not run again in the next election.

Blais and McCann have been at the centre of controversy for several days, as information continues to leak about the tragedy that occurred in the CHSLDs in March 2020.

Quebecers learned that the ministers were aware of the problems at CHSLD Herron 10 days before a shocking report was published on April 10, 2020, which reported 31 deaths at the facility.

Blais, who is the minister responsible for seniors, and McCann, the former minister of health, have always maintained that they were not aware of the extent of the crisis at Herron until April 10, 2020.

McCann confirmed her departure on social media Friday morning, explaining that she will become a grandmother in the spring.



J’aurais souhaité l’annoncer aux citoyens de mon comté en 1er, mais je ne me représenterai pas. Je serai grand-mère au printemps. C’est une des plus belles nouvelles, et qui me pousse à me consacrer à ma famille. Je ferai le point devant les citoyens de Sanguinet prochainement. — Danielle McCann (@MinistreMcCann) April 8, 2022

But the timing of these departures is not insignificant, Arseneau said, calling it a "trick" to "take the pressure off."

"It's an indication that they're trying to do damage control, that they're trying to limit the damage. It's an indication that they're acknowledging the ministerial responsibility that wasn't done properly," he said.

Believing that Quebec was experiencing its own "Watergate," the PQ called for the immediate departure of the ministers, as well as the launch of a public and independent inquiry into the management of the pandemic.



-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 8, 2022