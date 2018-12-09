

The Canadian Press





Premier Francois Legault will face the first test of his popularity on Monday when the riding of Roberval holds a by-election.

Roberval was the seat previously held by former premier Philippe Couillard, who resigned after being defeated by Legault in October’s provincial election.

With the residents having just been to the polls two months ago, electoral experts are predicting a low turnout.

Seven candidates are running, but the race is expected to come down to Liberal William Laroche and the CAQ’s Nancy Guillemette.

A CAQ win would give Legault a seventy-fifth seat in the National Assembly.

Couillard won the riding with 42.4 per cent of the vote in October.