MONTREAL -- The Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government is gearing up to implement its Quebec 'values test' on new immigrants as of Jan. 1, 2020.

The test will be part of the province’s selection process and must be taken within a two-year period before candidates can apply “for selection for permanent immigration,” states the official Gazette of Quebec, the official publication of the Quebec government.

The exam requires that anyone who wants to live in Quebec prove they have proficient knowledge of the province’s values.

Selected candidates will then be allowed to obtain their Quebec selection certificate, which is issued according to several criteria, such as age, education and work experience. This certificate is what allows them to apply for permanent residency, and then citizenship.

Children or applicants who have a medical condition that could prevent them from taking the test will be exempt.

People will have the option to take the values test, or enroll in a course “prescribed by the minister pertaining in particular to those values.”

To pass, new immigrants will have to receive a score of at least 75 per cent.

“In case of failure, it is possible to again take the assessment. Two weeks must elapse before a person…may again take the assessment,” the official Gazette of Quebec writes.

“After two failures, they may choose to participate in the course or again take the assessment a third time.”

If someone chooses to take the test a third time and fails, they will not be allowed to participate in the course. The document does not say whether a person will have their application revoked if they again fail to pass the exam.

The official Gazette of Quebec does not elaborate on what kind of questions will be on the exam. However it states that topics will be related to the Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms.

This is a developing story that will be updated.