The Coalition Avenir Quebec is facing criticism over its proposed immigration policy and its plan to impose a values test on newcomers.

The party said if it becomes the next provincial government in Quebec that it would pressure the federal government to expel people who repeatedly fail certain tests after living in Quebec for three years.

After critics pointed out a provincial government has no power to remove immigrants, the CAQ came up with the proposal to notify the federal government of immigrants that it would designate as having no status.

The CAQ's Justice Critic, Simon Jolin-Barrette, said the plan is designed to help people join Quebec society.

"All our plan is about is responsibility. We will help the immigrants to have a great integration here in Quebec," said Jolin-Barrette.

Quebec Immigration Minister David Heurtel said it was completely unrealistic to expect Ottawa to comply with the CAQ's proposal.

"I think fundamentally what Mr. Legault is saying is that you must fear immigration and that's scary. On the contrary, Quebec and Canada were and are built on immigration and immigration is a good thing," said Heurtel.

The CAQ's immigration platform was leaked to L'actualité newsmagazine earlier this week.

According to the plan, immigrants to Quebec would first be granted a three-year residency permit and would then have to pass a series of tests, such as knowledge of French, and whether they know the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The CAQ said it is a way to ensure that immigrants are able to live in rural Quebec.

More than 85 percent of immigrants live in the Montreal area.

Even though provincial governments have been trying for years to encourage people to live in remote areas, it seems most immigrants find it nearly impossible to find work outside of the metropolis even though two-thirds of immigrants are chosen based on qualifications and skills.

The CAQ would also like to reduce immigration to 40,000 people per year.

The Liberal party says that would slow economic growth since Quebec has a labour shortage now, and is expected to have a labour shortage for years to come.