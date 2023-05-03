CAQ approval rating in Quebec City area slips: poll

Quebec Solidaire (QS) leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois suggested that throwing promises up in the air is a bad idea, as a new poll that suggests a hard fall for the CAQ government in voting intentions, following the party's retreat on its commitment to the third Quebec-Lévis link.

An opinion poll released Wednesday would show a four per cent drop in the CAQ's voting intentions, to 36, from 40 per cent in February.

It also suggests a surprising rise for the Parti Québécois in the Quebec City region, a territory where the party was wiped off the map.

PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon was pleased, but cautious, about the new poll.

According to him, his party is establishing itself as an alternative to the CAQ. The PQ is now the second political force in the provincial vote, with 22 per cent.

The other parties are treading water: QS follows at 16 per cent, while the Liberal Party is behind at 14 per cent and the Conservatives are trailing at 10.

The Léger-TVA News web poll was conducted between last Friday and Monday, among 1,201 adults, with an oversample of 200 people from the Quebec City metropolitan area. The respondents were recruited from a random panel.