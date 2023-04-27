Chambers of Commerce alliance asks Quebec to reconsider third link decision

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Thursday, April 27, 2023

A look at why some groceries are so expensive, what the proposed passenger rights changes mean for travellers, and documents show the Bank of Canada considered raising interest rates again. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon