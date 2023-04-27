Chambers of Commerce alliance asks Quebec to reconsider third link decision

The abandonment of the third road link project between Quebec City and Lévis, as it was presented during the last provincial elections, continues to provoke indignation.

This time, the Chaudière-Appalaches Chamber of Commerce Alliance (ACCCA) has written an open letter, asking the elected representatives of the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government to keep their commitment from the last two general elections and to build a third link that can serve public transit, automobiles and the transportation of goods.

The group represents 16 Chambers of Commerce that represent more than 5,600 businesses in the region.

"For us and the people we represent, the announcement of the abandonment of this commitment generates indignation, anger and discontent," the letter reads. "The government's new proposal, which involves only public transit, represents a major breach of trust with the voters and business people of the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

"This lack of vision on the part of the government to support the development and future of our region is totally unacceptable (...) This was an important commitment for the region, which would have made it possible to improve traffic flow and stimulate economic development."

The alliance is criticizing the "lack of evidence" to explain the government's about-face.

"If it is true that the pandemic forced many companies to opt for teleworking, today we see a gradual return to business. This return, combined with the start-up of new businesses, could make these statistics quickly obsolete," it said.

The letter is also calling on Premier François Legault to reconsider his decision.

"We are asking the premier to respect the commitment he made and to begin construction of a third link that will accommodate public transit, cars and goods transport. We hope that our voices will be heard, that the government will listen to reason and act quickly to meet the transportation and economic development needs of our region."

The Chaudière-Appalaches alliance is also demanding that the Quebec government "commit to updating traffic data annually and to making it public on a fixed date."