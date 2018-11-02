

With the annual Santa Claus parade taking place in two weeks, the merchants association that operates in Montreal's downtown core is asking for an adults-only store to close.

Destination Centreville is concerned that parade watchers will have to fight for sidewalk space with people lining up to make their way into the SQDC outlet on Ste. Catherine St.

So it is asking the store to remain closed while the parade is taking place, and only open its doors after 1 p.m.

Andre Poulin, general manager of the merchants' group, said that because cannabis is a restricted substance that is off-limits to children, having the store open during a family-oriented parade doesn't make sense.

"It doesn't work. It's why we asked to [solve] the situation. It's a one-day event for the family and the kids, so I think this store will need to co-operate to help to have a good event for everybody," said Poulin.

Destination Centreville estimates several hundred thousand people will watch the parade on Nov. 17.

The SQDC said it only became aware of the request when journalists began asking questions on Friday.

Managers said they are willing to work with other groups to be a "good neighbour" but had not yet made a decision about the request to close.

