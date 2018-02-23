

CTV Montreal





Students and teacher from Pere Marquette Secondary School held a candlelight vigil Thursday to commemorate the death of a classmate.

The 14-year-old boy died this week after being found at the bottom of a pool last Thursday.

The boy was part of a class of students taking swimming lessons at the adjacent community centre when he was discovered at the bottom of the poll by the next class to arrive.

During the time between classes a lifeguard was next to the pool, and another lifeguard and a phys. ed. teacher were in the area.

When the lifeguards pulled the boy out of the water he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, but they managed to get his heart beating again.

The boy's family has hired a lawyer but have not yet decided if they will take legal action against the school, or the community centre, or the lifeguards.