Candidates on the campaign trail in hotly contested Montreal riding left vacant by Anglade departure
The Quebec Liberal Party was touting a six-point plan as part of its platform Friday ahead of the by-election in Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne next month.
In less than four weeks, electors will head to the polls in the Montreal riding left vacant by the sudden resignation of incumbent Dominique Anglade.
Hoping to bounce back from a dismal performance in the Liberal stronghold following the Oct. 3 election, the party's candidate, Christopher Baenninger, told voters he will prioritize more social and affordable housing.
"We're going to be there for them. The response has been great on the ground. When I say we’re the party with the concrete solutions, we’re going to be here to help you, get a better life situation, because I think dignity starts with your home, right?" he said Friday.
The candidate's plan also includes renovating neglected buildings.
Perhaps his biggest opponent, Guillaume Cliche-Rivard of Quebec Solidaire (QS), is focusing on safety in school zones. The QS candidate is running again after coming in second place after Anglade, who won 36.15 per cent of the vote. The QS trailed with just under 28 per cent support.
"We have a dozen of primary schools in the neighbourhood in Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne, so this is a particular stake and problem for us here," Cliche-Rivard said.
"In a couple of years from now, I want my son to be able to walk and go to school, and I want him be able to do so without me being stressed and frightened."
The former lawyer is calling on the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government to install one photo radar device for every school that asks for it, saying Montreal is behind other cities when it comes to the installation of such devices.
As the parties present their priorities, getting people out to vote will be key.
Political analyst David Heurtel says if the Liberals want to keep the seat, it's going to be a tough battle.
"The very little momentum there is between both parties is with QS. The Liberals [are] still reeling from their worst defeat in a general election in their 156-year history. Right now, what the Liberals are lacking is a core message to rally the troops," said Heurtel, a former Quebec Liberal MNA.
He added it will come down to which party is better at getting the votes out.
Voters head to the polls on March 13th.
