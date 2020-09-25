MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenceman Jeff Petry to terms on a four-year contract extension. The deal has an average annual value of US$6.25 million.

The 32-year-old Petry registered 40 points (11 goals, 29 assists) in 71 games with the Canadiens last season.

Petry was Montreal's hits leader with 177 this season, and he also led all Canadiens defencemen with 30 takeaways.

He added two game-winning goals and an assist in 10 playoff games in 2020.

Petry appeared in 680 regular-season games over 11 seasons with the Canadiens and the Edmonton Oilers, recording 253 points (69 goals and 184 assists). He also added seven points (five goals, two assists) in 25 post-season contests.

Petry scored 52 times since joining the Canadiens, which puts him in a tie with Shea Weber for 16th among defencemen in franchise history.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2020.