MONTREAL -- In an up-and-down season marked by an underwhelming regular season and a surprise playoff run, a constant bright spot for the Montreal Canadiens was Nick Suzuki. On Monday, the rookie forward's play was rewarded with a spot on the NHL All-Rookie Team.

Suzuki, who was acquired in the trade that also brought Tomas Tatar to the team in exchange for former captain Max Pacioretty, scored 41 points in 71 games. But his talent really shone in the playoffs, when he tied for first on the team in points with four goals and three assists in 10 matches.

Suzuki is joined by Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins, defencemen Quinn Hughes and Cale Makar of the Vancouver Canucks and Colorado Avalanche, respectively, and Chicago Blackhawk Dominik Kubalik and Buffalo Sabre Victor Olofsson at forward.