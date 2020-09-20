MONTREAL -- Former Montreal Canadien defenceman Albert '"Junior" Langlois has died at the age of 85, the Habs announced in a news release Sunday afternoon.

Langlois won three Stanley Cups with the Habs during the 1950s.

The cause of death has not been clarified.

Canadiens mourn the loss of Albert "Junior" Langlois.https://t.co/5p29TPQPoE — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 20, 2020

Langlois has also played with the New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins throughout his NHL career. He was the last player to wear the No. 4 with the Bruins, before a young defenseman named Bobby Orr made the number famous.

Langlois played 498 games in the NHL between 1957 and 1966, amassing 21 goals, in addition to assisting on 98 others. He engraved his name on the Stanley Cup with the bleu-blanc-rouge in 1958, 1959 and 1960.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2020.