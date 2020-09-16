MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens have loaned forward Jesse Ylonen to the Lahti Pelicans in the Finnish Liiga for the start of the 2020-2021 season.

Ylonen will however be back for the opening of the training camps for the 2020-2021 season.

The 20-year-old Ylonen signed his first NHL contract at the end of last season, but has yet to play for the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League or for the Habs in the NHL.

The six-foot-one, 172-pound right-hander had 22 points, including 12 goals, in 53 games for Lahti in 2019-20, his second season with the Finnish club.

Selected in the second round, 35th overall, in the 2018 draft, Ylonen won gold at the 2019 World Junior Championship with Finland.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2020.