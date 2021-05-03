MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens sent defenceman Xavier Ouellet to the Laval Rocket, their American Hockey League feeder club, on Monday morning.

Ouellet had two penalty minutes and a minus-3 rating in five games this season with the Habs.

Les Canadiens ont cédé le défenseur Xavier Ouellet au Rocket de Laval.



The Canadiens have assigned defenseman Xavier Ouellet to the AHL’s Laval Rocket. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) May 3, 2021

The 27-year-old veteran, who was selected in the second round, 48th overall, by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, has also recorded two goals and an assist in 13 games with the Rocket this season.

The Rocket (22-5-2) are currently sitting atop the AHL's Canadian Section and will play their next game on Tuesday against the Toronto Marlies at the Bell Centre.

The Rocket will be looking for a sixth straight win.

JAKE ALLEN BACK IN NET

Habs goalie Jake Allen was replaced by Cayden Primeau against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night, and will be back in net tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He has a 10-10-4 record so far this season with a 2.58 goals-against-average and a 90.9 per cent save percentage.

The defensive trios and pairings remained the same as the previous game against the Senators.

Forwards Tomas Tatar and Paul Byron, as well as defenseman Shea Weber and goaltender Carey Price will be absent.

Interim head coach Dominique Ducharme did offer some updates on the health of each of them.

While Price is expected to return to the ice Tuesday, Tatar, Byron and Weber are expected to be re-evaluated daily, Ducharme said.

Ducharme confirme qu'aucun changement ne sera apporté à la formation lundi soir, à l'exception de Jake Allen qui sera devant le filet.



Ducharme confirms that Jake Allen in goal will be the only change to the lineup on Monday. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) May 3, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2021.