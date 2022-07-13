Habs ink Slafkovsky and a few depth free agents

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Juraj Slafkowvsky to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Slafkovsky,18, was selected first overall in the 2022 NHL Draft after leading Slovakia to a bronze medal in the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games.

Slafkovsky also posted 10 points in 38 games with TPS Turku in the Liiga in Finland last season.

Montreal Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes also announced Wednesday that the team agreed to terms on one-year, two-way contracts with defenseman Madison Bowey and forwards Anthony Richard and Mitchell Stephens.

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes also announced Wednesday that the team has agreed to terms on one-year, two-way contracts with defenseman Madison Bowey and forwards Anthony Richard and Mitchell Stephens.

Trois-Rivieres-born Richard, 25, played 71 AHL games with the Syracuse Crunch and Milwaukee Admirals last season, scoring 17 goals and 21 assists. He also played two NHL games with the Nashville Predators.

Bowey, 27, played two games with the Vancouver Canucks and 53 games with Abbotsford in the AHL last season. In the AHL Bowey posted eight goals, 20 assists and 80 minutes in the penalty box.

Stephens played 27 games with the Red Wings last season, where he recorded six assists and served eight penalty minutes.

The Peterborough, Ont.-born player has logged 72 NHL career games with Tampa Bay and the Detroit Red Wings (3-10-13).

Stephens was a second-round pick by the Lightning in 2015 (33rd overall).

OUELETTE, DAUPHIN MOVE ON

Meanwhile, defenseman Xavier Ouellet and forward Laurent Dauphin have been signed away to other teams.

After four seasons with the Montreal Canadiens organization, 28-year-old Ouellet signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

He was the captain of the Laval Rocket since 2018. Last season, he scored eight goals and 33 assists over 61 games.

Forward Laurent Dauphin, 27, has taken a one-year, two-way contract with the Arizona Coyotes.

Dauphin played 38 games with the Habs last season, scoring four goals and eight assists.