Canadiens: Sean Monahan misses practice, Hoffman and Drouin ahead of group
Forward Sean Monahan missed the Montreal Canadiens' practice on Monday, instead enjoying a day of treatments, while Jonathan Drouin and Mike Hoffman skated before their teammates.
Monahan has played in all 21 games for the Canadiens so far this season. He has five goals and nine assists.
Drouin and Hoffman have not played since Nov. 12 against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nov. 19 against the Philadelphia Flyers respectively.
Drouin is nursing an upper-body injury from the Nov. 5 game against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Habs said on Nov. 15 that he would miss four to six weeks.
In Hoffman's case, the Habs said only that he has a lower-body injury. No timetable was announced.
Drouin has been limited to four assists in 12 games this season. Hoffman has five goals and three assists in 16 games.
The Habs return to action on Tuesday when the San Jose Sharks visit the Bell Centre. The Habs have won three of their last four games.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 28, 2022
