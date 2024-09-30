Canadiens resume practice without Laine, Reinbacher and Anderson

The Montreal Canadiens resumed practice Monday morning at the CN Sports Complex without forwards Patrik Laine and Josh Anderson and defenceman David Reinbacher.

Laine and Reinbacher went down in the first period of the preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night at the Bell Centre.

The Habs have yet to provide an update on their condition.

As for Anderson, the team said that he was on a therapy day. He had finished the game against the Maple Leafs, who won the match 2-1.

Reinbacher was injured in a bad fall after taking a body check.

As for Laine, he took a knee-to-knee hit from Cédric Paré and stayed down on the ice, visibly in pain.

The Canadiens will play the fifth of their six preseason games on Tuesday, when the Ottawa Senators visit the Bell Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 30, 2024.