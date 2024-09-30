MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Truth and Reconciliation Day in Montreal: Here's what you need to know

    People take part in a march on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Montreal, Saturday, September 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes People take part in a march on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Montreal, Saturday, September 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    Share

    Monday marks the fourth Truth and Reconciliation Day in Canada, a day officially designated by the federal government to honour the victims and survivors of Canada's residential school system.

    Events are happening across the country, with many wearing orange t-shirts in a show of solidarity with Indigenous Peoples. 

    The Native Women's Shelter of Montreal and Resilience Montreal are organizing the Every Child Matters Walk. The march begins at 1 p.m. as people commemorate the day. The walk begins at the George-Étienne Cartier Monument in Mount Royal Park.

    Quebec does not officially recognize the day, held annually on Sept. 30, meaning provincial services and most businesses will operate on a normal schedule. However, federal services and some amenities will be closed for the day.

    Here is a non-exhaustive list of what's open and closed.

    OPEN

    • Grocery stores
    • Pharmacies
    • Most restaurants
    • Schools, universities and CEGEPs
    • Stores and malls
    • Public transit
    • Alcohol retailers (SAQs)
    • Cannabis retailers (SQDCs)
    • Auto insurance board (SAAQ)
    • Community centres, sporting facilities
    • Museums

     

    CLOSED

    • Banks
    • Canada Post offices
    • Canada Service offices
    • Passport offices
    • Workplaces regulated by the federal government

    Important note: Private businesses have the option of closing on Saturday, so it's best to call ahead.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News