Truth and Reconciliation Day in Montreal: Here's what you need to know

Monday marks the fourth Truth and Reconciliation Day in Canada, a day officially designated by the federal government to honour the victims and survivors of Canada's residential school system.

Events are happening across the country, with many wearing orange t-shirts in a show of solidarity with Indigenous Peoples.

The Native Women's Shelter of Montreal and Resilience Montreal are organizing the Every Child Matters Walk. The march begins at 1 p.m. as people commemorate the day. The walk begins at the George-Étienne Cartier Monument in Mount Royal Park.

Quebec does not officially recognize the day, held annually on Sept. 30, meaning provincial services and most businesses will operate on a normal schedule. However, federal services and some amenities will be closed for the day.

Here is a non-exhaustive list of what's open and closed.

OPEN

Grocery stores

Pharmacies

Most restaurants

Schools, universities and CEGEPs

Stores and malls

Public transit

Alcohol retailers (SAQs)

Cannabis retailers (SQDCs)

Auto insurance board (SAAQ)

Community centres, sporting facilities

Museums

CLOSED

Banks

Canada Post offices

Canada Service offices

Passport offices

Workplaces regulated by the federal government

Important note: Private businesses have the option of closing on Saturday, so it's best to call ahead.