Police hand out more than 8,500 tickets to Montreal drivers during back-to-school season

Police were busier during the back-to-school season this year as they handed out 8,571 tickets to drivers for traffic violations, an increase of more than 2,000 tickets issued the year before.

Officers handed out the tickets between Aug. 26 and Sept. 20 during 1,172 enforcement operations. Last year, officers issued 6,243 tickets to drivers.

Photo radar also monitored thousands of vehicles during the first four weeks of students heading back to class in 2024. Police recorded 1,840 traffic violations — a decrease from 1,675 in 2023 — over 178 hours.

It wasn't just cameras keeping an eye on the road. Police once again used "living radar" with young students wearing mobile radar on their backpacks that show drivers the speed they're travelling at as they go through school zones.

"This type of operation immediately raises awareness of the dangers of excessive speed in school zones," Montreal police said in a news release on Monday.

Here are the main traffic violations police recorded this year: