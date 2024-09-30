MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Port of Montreal dockworkers begin three-day strike at two terminals

    Longshore workers at the Port of Montreal begin a three-day strike on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (CTV News) Longshore workers at the Port of Montreal begin a three-day strike on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (CTV News)
    The union representing longshore workers at the Port of Montreal began a three-day strike at two terminals.

    The Maritime Employers Association confirmed the work stoppage began Monday morning at 7 a.m. ET at the Viau and Maisonneuve Termont terminals.

    The strike is expected to last until Thursday morning.

    The union local, which is affiliated with the Canadian Union of Public Employees, had said about 350 members would be part of the job action.

    The longshore workers' contract with the Maritime Employers Association expired on Dec. 31.

    The association issued a statement on Sunday saying it has tried "all possible means" of avoiding the strike. It said neither mediation nor an emergency meeting with the Canada Industrial Relations Board were fruitful.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2024.

