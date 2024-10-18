Canadiens recall Rocket defenceman Logan Mailloux

The Montreal Canadiens recalled defenceman Logan Mailloux from the Laval Rocket on Friday morning, while defencemen Kaiden Guhle and Mike Matheson did not participate in the Montreal Canadiens' training session.

The team said that Guhle was struggling with an upper-body injury and that his condition would be reassessed on a daily basis. In Matheson's case, he was enjoying a day of treatment instead.

Matheson played the first period against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night, but did not return to the bench after the first intermission. The team simply said that he had an upper-body injury and that he needed to undergo further tests on Friday morning.

The Pointe-Claire native collected three assists in the first four games of the season and averaged 25:49 per game.

Guhle finished the game against the Kings, which the Habs lost 4-1. However, he fell awkwardly against the boards early in the second period after being checked by Adrian Kempe.

The 22-year-old Albertan has one goal and three assists in five games this season.

For his part, Mailloux scored two goals and added two assists in two games with the Rocket this month. He played his first NHL game last spring at the end of the season.

The Canadiens' first-round pick in 2021, 31st overall, Mailloux accumulated 14 goals and 33 assists in 72 games with the Rocket last season.