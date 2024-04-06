MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Canadiens recall Justin Barron for Maple Leafs showdown at the Bell Centre

    Montreal Canadiens' Justin Barron plays during an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Montreal Canadiens' Justin Barron plays during an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    The Montreal Canadiens have recalled defenceman Justin Barron from the Laval Rocket on Saturday, just hours ahead of a showdown with the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre.

    Martin St-Louis' team will also be without d-men Kaiden Guhle and Arber Xhekaj against their Toronto rivals.

    Both have upper-body injuries.

    Guhle was hit from behind by Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov on Thursday. He retired to the dressing room in the first period and did not return to the game afterwards.

    The Habs are officially eliminated from the playoffs by virtue of their 7-4 loss to the Lightning.

    Barron scored six goals and six assists in 41 games with the Habs this season.

    He added two goals and 11 points in 30 AHL games.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 6, 2024. 

