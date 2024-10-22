Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky sidelined for at least a week

The Montreal Canadiens say Juraj Slafkovsky is out with an upper body injury and will be re-evaluated in a week.

The Canadiens provided the update on the top-line forward Tuesday, hours before they were scheduled to host the New York Rangers.

Slafkovsky left practice early on Friday while favouring his left shoulder, but he had two assists in Montreal's 4-3 road loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday.

The left-winger has a goal and five assists in six games this season.

Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said Kirby Dach would move up from second-line centre to take Slafkovsky's spot on the first line while rookie Oliver Kapanen centred the second line against the Rangers.

Forward Michael Pezzetta was set to make his season debut on Montreal's fourth line.