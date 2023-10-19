Montreal

    • Canadiens defenceman Kaiden Guhle out with upper body injury

    Montreal Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle (21) celebrates with teammate Denis Gurianov (25) after scoring against the New York Rangers during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Thursday, March 9, 2023. Guhle is out day-to-day with an upper-body injury, the team announced Thursday. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes) Montreal Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle (21) celebrates with teammate Denis Gurianov (25) after scoring against the New York Rangers during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Thursday, March 9, 2023. Guhle is out day-to-day with an upper-body injury, the team announced Thursday. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

    Montreal Canadiens defenceman Kaiden Guhle is out day-to-day with an upper body injury, the team announced Thursday.

    Guhle, who did not practice on Thursday, left Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild late in the second period and did not return.

    The day-to-day update is relatively good news for the Canadiens, who lost second-line centre Kirby Dach for the season with a knee injury.

    Montreal was hit hard by the injury bug last season and led the league in man-games lost with 751, according to mangameslost.com

    The 21-year-old Guhle, from Edmonton, has one assist and is plus-4 through three games this season.

    Last season, he had the fourth-highest ice time at an average of 20 minutes 31 seconds as a rookie.

    The Canadiens (1-1-1) take on the Washington Capitals (1-2-0) at home on Saturday.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023. 

