MONTREAL -- Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. began trading on the New York Stock Exchange Friday as the Canadian technology company tested the appetites of U.S. markets.

The shares opened at US $32 after underwriters priced them at US $30.50 in a public offering.

But after hitting a high of US $32.44, the shares fell as low as US $30.77 in the first hour of trading.

Lightspeed says it will raise US $305 million from the share offering and will invest the money in its cloud technology business, which is designed to help small businesses to accept payments.

The Montreal-based company, which already traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange, has been rewarded by Canadian investors this year.

Lightspeed's 2019 Canadian public offering was priced at C $16 per share. The shares have since more than doubled to trade for more than C $40 each in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2020.