Prior to their concert in Montreal on Saturday night, Canadian singers Chantal Kreviazuk and Raine Maida paid homage to the 50th anniversary of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s famous Bed-In for Peace.

Lennon and Ono held two bed-ins in 1969 to protest American involvement in the Vietnam War, one in Amsterdam and the other in Montreal.

On Saturday, Kreviazuk and Maida staged a similar scene, in the very same room as Lennon and Ono once lay at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel.

“We thought it would be incredible to come and experience the room and remind people to be kind to each other and to love one another,” she said.

Maida alluded to the Vietnam War and how times may not have changed a lot since Lennon and Ono occupied the room.

“It feels like we haven’t really evolved,” he said. “We live in this incredible culture of violence.”

Both Kreviazuk and Maida said that peace begins at home.

“If everyone, no matter what their podium or purpose was, tried to come at their life with the idea of being respectful and more mindful to each other, we would live in a very different world,” Kreviazuk said.

“We have young children and it’s just teaching them so that when they go out in the world, they are that,” Maida added.