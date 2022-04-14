Canadian heritage minister explores the possibility of Canada Post taking over Publisac

Longueuil, Que. -

Canadian heritage minister Pablo Rodriguez will soon meet with Canada Post executives to discuss the possibility of the Crown corporation distributing local and regional weeklies.

While in Longueuil on Thursday, Rodriguez said he has been following the situation of regional weeklies closely since the City of Montreal announced on Monday that it would move towards a voluntary model, also known as "opting in," for Publisac starting in May 2023.

The approach means that citizens must request to receive Publisac, whereas currently they have the option to refuse.

Since weekly newspapers are distributed with the Publisac and Montreal's decision may be followed by many other municipalities, citizens across Quebec may lose access to local information.

Newspaper publishers are criticizing Montreal for throwing the baby out with the bathwater by wanting to minimize the distribution of Publisac.

Canada Post is the only other entity that has the capacity to distribute local and regional weeklies to the doorstep of citizens, but its rates are prohibitive, reaching up to three times the price charged by Transcontinental, which distributes Publisac.

Minister Rodriguez recognizes that, even if the various initiatives of his ministry to financially support the different media will allow many of them to survive, it will be a lost cause for those who can no longer be distributed to their readership.

The minister recalled that regional newspapers play a fundamental role for democracy by being witnesses for citizens of the work of their local elected officials. He said that distribution by Canada Post is possible, but that it will be necessary to discuss this with the Crown corporation.

His predecessor at the Department of Canadian Heritage, Steven Guilbeault, had been open to this proposal when it was brought to his attention at a forum chaired by the current sports minister, Pascale St-Onge, when she was still president of the CSN's National Communications Federation. The initiative, which was also supported by the Fédération professionnelle des journalistes du Québec (FPJQ), never made it beyond the drawing board.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 14, 2022.