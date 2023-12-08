MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Canadian freestyle star Mikael Kingsbury wins first moguls title of season

    Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikael Kingsbury picked up his first win of the World Cup season with a gold in men's moguls competition Friday. Kingsbury competes in the dual moguls World Cup competition Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Park City, Utah. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jeff Swinger Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikael Kingsbury picked up his first win of the World Cup season with a gold in men's moguls competition Friday. Kingsbury competes in the dual moguls World Cup competition Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Park City, Utah. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jeff Swinger

    Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikael Kingsbury picked up his first win of the World Cup season with a gold in men's moguls competition Friday.

    Kingsbury, who was third in the season-opening moguls competition last week in Ruka, Finland, won handily with a score of 85.02 points on his final run.

    Nick Page of the United States was second with 79.55 points, followed by Sweden's Filip Gravenfors wit 79.53.

    The 31-year-old Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., now has 81 career World Cup victories in 137 starts.

    He won three Crystal Globes last year after taking the World Cup moguls, dual moguls and overall freestyle titles.

    Louis-David Chalifoux from Quebec City was seventh.

    Competition continues Saturday with men's and women's dual moguls.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News