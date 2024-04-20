MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Struff in Bavarian International quarterfinal

    Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime wipes his face during the men's singles quarterfinal match against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff at the ATP Tour in Munich, Germany, Saturday April 20, 2024. (Sven Hoppe, The Associated Press) Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime wipes his face during the men's singles quarterfinal match against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff at the ATP Tour in Munich, Germany, Saturday April 20, 2024. (Sven Hoppe, The Associated Press)
    Share

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime lost 7-5, 6-4 to Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in a men's quarterfinal Saturday at the Bavarian International Tennis Championships.

    The match that started Friday in Munich was interrupted by rain and completed Saturday.

    Fourth-seeded Struff led the second set 3-1 when the match was suspended.

    He hit six aces to the Canadian's three and won 66 per cent of first serve points.

    Struff had no double faults while fifth-seeded Auger-Aliassime produced three in a match that went an hour and 43 minutes.

    Auger-Aliassime, 23, dropped to a career 2-2 against Struff.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News