Cyclist dies after accident on Bromont mountain

A cyclist has died after an accident on the mountain in Bromont in Quebec's Eastern Townships.

The Bromont resort confirmed the death in a social media post on Thursday, saying the incident happened on July 1.

"Patrollers were called to the mountain and immediately provided first aid," the company wrote. "The victim was transported by ambulance and was pronounced dead later that evening. This incident is extremely unfortunate. The entire community of Bromont, montagne d'expériences expresses its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim."

The mountain, about 80 kilometres east of Montreal, offers the largest mountain biking trails in eastern Canada with 24 downhill runs for all levels.