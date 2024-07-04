Nickelback opens the Festival d'ete de Quebec tonight
Canadian band Nickelback opens the Festival d'été de Québec (Quebec Summer Festival) Thursday night, which runs until July 14.
Several stages will be set up in Old Quebec to present dozens of shows, some of which will be free for music lovers.
Numerous artists are expected to perform over the two weeks, including rapper 50 Cent, band Karkwa, singer Post Malone and metal band Mötley Crüe.
Organizers say they've moved the main stage back on the Plains of Abraham, so they'll be able to allow an extra 10,000 people onto the site on the busiest nights. The size of the giant screens has also been increased this year.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 4, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hurricane Beryl churns toward Mexico after leaving destruction in Jamaica and eastern Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl ripped off roofs in Jamaica, jumbled fishing boats in Barbados and damaged or destroyed 95 per cent of homes on a pair of islands in St. Vincent and the Grenadines before rumbling toward the Cayman Islands and taking aim at Mexico's Caribbean coast after leaving at least seven dead in its wake.
What you need to know about a possible LCBO strike on Friday
Ontarians could see long lineups at LCBO stores across the province today as customers prepare for a possible strike that will close all LCBO locations for the next two weeks.
Son asks court to sell B.C. home he co-owns with his mother, despite her objections
A B.C. judge has ordered the sale of a Surrey home despite the objections of the woman who lives there, who owns it jointly with her son.
Will Justin Trudeau step down, or stay on? Survey shows what Canadians think
A majority of Canadians think Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will stay on to lead his party in the next election even as his approval ratings are still extremely low, a new poll suggests.
Ottawa landlord left with hefty bill after tenant trashes rental property
A landlord in Ottawa is facing thousands of dollars in repairs after his tenant left his only rental property damaged and disorderly.
HYROX: These two women are at the forefront of a 'body-breaking' fitness race with Olympic aspirations
It’s a race that requires a mesmerizing mix of strength and endurance; one that pushes the fittest of the fit to the edge of what they think is possible. And now, after a steady start, the fitness phenomenon that is HYROX has finally found its stride.
Instant noodle products sold in B.C., Alta., Ont. recalled due to undeclared peanut
A brand of instant noodles sold in B.C., Alberta and Ontario has been recalled due to undeclared peanut in the ingredients – posing a potential allergy risk to consumers.
If you qualify for this tax credit, you can expect a payment in your bank account this week
The next quarterly GST/HST tax credit payment is expected to go out this week, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
Woman dead, four in hospital after hit-and-run on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway
A woman has died and four others have been taken to hospital following a hit-and-run collision overnight on the Gardiner Expressway.
Toronto
Police release video of suspect after 6 dump trucks set on fire in Vaughan
Police in York Region have released video footage of a suspect after several dump trucks were intentionally set on fire in Vaughan on Canada Day.
New trial ordered for Toronto couple convicted of murdering four-year-old son after judge's comments led to 'miscarriage of justice:' Ontario's top court
A new trial has been ordered for a Toronto couple found guilty of killing their four-year-old son after Ontario’s top court ruled that the judge who proceeded over the initial 2017 trial demonstrated bias when he told lawyers for the accused that their clients were “f****ed” and urged them to consider pleading guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder.
Ottawa
No Frills grocery stores drop 'multi-buy' offer
As receipts tick ever higher for Canadians at the grocery store and shoppers continue to search for savings, one Canadian grocer has ended a perceived deal.
'Grim picture': OPP describing sharing the roads between transport trucks, other drivers
The Ontario Provincial Police says 20 per cent of fatal collisions in its jurisdictions involved transport trucks this year.
'Not my finest moment:' Police called to dispute between Ottawa city councillor and daycare owner
Ottawa city councillor Clarke Kelly says he is not apologizing after a Kinburn daycare owner alleged he screamed and swore in front of children during a dispute that saw police called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon.
Atlantic
Photos appear to show dead humpback whale in Nova Scotia river
Photos posted online Thursday morning appear to show a dead humpback whale in Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie River.
N.S. RCMP continue to search for man wanted on 2 provincewide warrants
The RCMP continues to search for a 36-year-old Wentworth, N.S., man wanted on two provincewide arrest warrants.
Municipality warns residents to avoid swimming at 2 Dartmouth, N.S., beaches due to high bacteria levels
The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents to avoid swimming at two Dartmouth, N.S., beaches due to high bacteria levels in the water.
N.L.
Evacuation order lifted in central Labrador after wildfires forced them to flee
There was relief in central Labrador Wednesday night as officials lifted a wildfire evacuation order, allowing people to return to their homes in Churchill Falls two weeks after they were asked to flee.
Newfoundland and Labrador fishers say commercial cod fishery should not reopen
The union representing inshore fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador is calling on the federal government to reverse its recent decision to reopen the commercial Northern cod fishery.
WATCH: Ode to Newfoundland rings out at emotional interment of Unknown Soldier
As part of the emotional ceremony honouring Newfoundland and Labrador's Unknown Soldier, the province's national anthem, The Ode to Newfoundland, was sung. Military members received special permission from defence officials to salute the Ode.
Northern Ontario
Drug trafficking suspects charged with armed home invasion in Sudbury
One suspect from Sudbury and two from southern Ontario have been charged after a group of masked people broke into a home on Colonial Court early Wednesday morning.
Full fuel tank was dangling from transport on Hwy. 17, northern Ont. police say
The driver of a commercial motor vehicle has been charged after police noticed something dangling underneath the vehicle.
London
Missing child located in nearby swimming pool without vitals
Sarnia Police Services responded to a call about a missing child on Wednesday afternoon, last seen at a residence in the area of Hillcrest Drive and Rutherglen Drive.
Lake Huron search underway after reports of abandoned kayak
According to OPP, the marine unit received multiple calls around 9:40 p.m. about a kayak adrift in the water near Sunview Avenue, north of Highway 83.
-
Kitchener
Victim's family worries Derrick Lawlor will kill again
Mark McCreadie’s family fears his admitted killer will harm someone else if he’s ever released from prison.
Man arrested in connection to firework incident involving Waterloo, Ont., city councillor
Waterloo, Ont., regional police have arrested a man in connection to a Canada Day firework incident involving a city councillor.
Waterloo software firm OpenText cuts 1,200 jobs as part of business optimization plan
OpenText Corp.'s chief executive says the company plans to shed about 1,200 roles as part of a business optimization plan.
Windsor
What’s happening in Windsor-Essex this weekend?
Summer is in full swing in Windsor-Essex, with many events planned for the first weekend in July.
Demolition date set for former Sears building in Devonshire Mall
The former Sears building in Devonshire Mall is set to be torn down later this month.
Barrie
SIU invokes mandate into Springwater Township fatal crash
The province's Special Investigations Unit is investigating a fatal crash in Springwater Township.
Thousands of charges laid by OPP during Canada Week Campaign
Ontario Provincial Police laid almost 18,000 charges between June 21 and July 1.
OPP hold commercial truck safety blitz in Grey County
A commercial truck safety blitz held in Grey County netted hundreds of charges.
Vancouver
Victims of fatal West Vancouver crash were foreign students, police say
Four people involved in a fatal head-on crash last week in West Vancouver, B.C., were international students from India, according to police.
BC Ferries cancels sailings, urges passengers to expect delays
BC Ferries is warning travellers between Vancouver Island and the B.C. mainland to expect major delays after mechanical problems forced the cancellation of at least two sailings Thursday morning.
Vancouver Island
Winnipeg
'It’s unsafe for everyone': Violent crime rates rising around HSC
The MNU took to social media demanding action over a rise of crime in the West Alexander neighbourhood.
School division in Manitoba banning cell phones
One school division in Manitoba is banning cellphones from the classroom.
Police block off Winnipeg street for weapons investigation
Police are on scene in the St. John's area for a weapons investigation.
Calgary
‘Incredibly concerning’: Calgary taekwondo instructor facing child pornography charges
A Calgary taekwondo instructor is facing child pornography charges.
New E. coli infection discovered at Calgary preschool
Fueling Brain Academy, the preschool and daycare company at the centre of an E. coli outbreak last year, is dealing with another case.
First Flip breakfast unofficially kicks off Calgary Stampede season
As the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth gets ready to welcome thousands of visitors, Calgary Stampede events are kicking off around the city.
Edmonton
Autopsy confirms death of woman found in Mill Creek Ravine was homicide
The death of a woman whose body was found in Mill Creek Ravine last week has been ruled a homicide.
Gunshots heard near Londonderry School during youth soccer game; police investigating
Police are investigating gunshots heard near Londonderry School Wednesday evening.
Record-setting hurricane headlines the past week in wild weather
Here's a look at some of the wild weather from around the world this past week.
Regina
Regina man charged with attempted murder following assault at garage sale
A Regina man has been charged with attempted murder following an investigation into an assault at a garage sale on June 20.
Sask. school divisions struggle with financial pressures despite 'record' education budget
School divisions across Saskatchewan are making it known that fiscal challenges remain, despite the province's attempts at addressing capacity issues in its most recent budget.
Sunwing Airlines seeking to overturn Regina couple's $800 compensation decision
A Regina couple who were paid $800 in compensation from Sunwing Airlines are now being taken back to court as the airline seeks to overturn the decision.
Saskatoon
Greg Fertuck to be sentenced Thursday
Greg Fertuck, who is guilty of the first-degree murder of his estranged wife, will face his sentencing hearing Thursday afternoon.
'It was empty': Co-op stores deal with cyberattack affecting supply
Shoppers who frequent Co-op stores in Saskatoon and the area may have to shop around to get what they need because of limited supply due to a cyberattack.
Traffic restricted on Circle Drive East following school bus crash
Traffic restrictions are in place for Northbound traffic exiting from Highway 16 onto Circle Drive East due to a single-vehicle collision involving a school bus.