Nickelback opens the Festival d'ete de Quebec tonight

Canadian band Nickelback opens the Festival d'été de Québec (Quebec Summer Festival) Thursday night, which runs until July 14.

Several stages will be set up in Old Quebec to present dozens of shows, some of which will be free for music lovers.

Numerous artists are expected to perform over the two weeks, including rapper 50 Cent, band Karkwa, singer Post Malone and metal band Mötley Crüe.

Organizers say they've moved the main stage back on the Plains of Abraham, so they'll be able to allow an extra 10,000 people onto the site on the busiest nights. The size of the giant screens has also been increased this year.

