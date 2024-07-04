Quebec equestrian coach charged with child luring, sexual exploitation

A well-known equestrian coach from southern Quebec has been charged with multiple sex offences, including child luring and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Quebec provincial police say they arrested Dorian Escalon, 31, on June 20 and that he appeared in court in Granby, Que. on Wednesday to face the charges.

Escalon taught at Domaine Avalon in Sutton, about 100 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said in a news release issued on Thursday that there could be other alleged victims.

"Dorian Escalon was an equestrian trainer and employer of minors, which he could have used to facilitate the commission of the offences with which he is charged," police said.

The accused allegedly committed the offences between Sept. 1, 2023 and Jan. 31, 2024 in Sutton, according to the charge sheet. The complainant was under 18 at the time of events.

Escalon's name no longer appears on the Domaine Avalon website. A cached version of the site describes him as a renowned trainer who started competing at the age of six and has travelled around the world professionally.

He became owner and manager of Domaine Avalon in 2020 and helped launch the equestrian show Cavalia Odysseo in Quebec in 2011.



He is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 9.

Members of the public can contact police confidentially by calling the SQ's info line at 1-800-659-4264.