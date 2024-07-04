MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Arbitrator reinstates suspension of Alouettes defensive lineman Lemon

    Montreal Alouettes defensive end Shawn Lemon (0) scores a touchdown after a fumble by Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Dustin Crum, not shown, during second half CFL football action in Ottawa on September 30, 2023. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Montreal Alouettes defensive end Shawn Lemon (0) scores a touchdown after a fumble by Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Dustin Crum, not shown, during second half CFL football action in Ottawa on September 30, 2023. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
    An arbitrator has reinstated the CFL's indefinite suspension of Montreal Alouettes defensive lineman Shawn Lemon for sports gambling ahead of a rescheduled hearing beginning Aug. 1.

    More coming.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 11, 2024.

