Eight Canada Post employees spent the night in quarantine after two of them began feeling ill when an envelope opened.

Emergency crews rushed to the Ahuntsic sorting centre around 1:50 a.m. Friday when two employees complained of sudden-onset headaches.

Those two workers were taken care of by Urgences Santé paramedics who did not take the pair to hospital.

Firefighters examined the envelope in question which was leaking a substance that was determined to be water-based, and was not a serious threat.

Around 6 a.m. the employees of the Chabanel St. West building were allowed to return to work.