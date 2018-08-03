Featured Video
Canada Post sorting centre closed by toxic scare
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, August 3, 2018 8:39AM EDT
Eight Canada Post employees spent the night in quarantine after two of them began feeling ill when an envelope opened.
Emergency crews rushed to the Ahuntsic sorting centre around 1:50 a.m. Friday when two employees complained of sudden-onset headaches.
Those two workers were taken care of by Urgences Santé paramedics who did not take the pair to hospital.
Firefighters examined the envelope in question which was leaking a substance that was determined to be water-based, and was not a serious threat.
Around 6 a.m. the employees of the Chabanel St. West building were allowed to return to work.
