

The Canadian Press





Canada Post says it's dealing with two to three times more parcels than usual this holiday season.

It says there's a six-million-package backlog after five weeks of rotating strikes that ended last month.

Spokesman Jon Hamilton says the Crown corporation has rented almost two-thousand additional vehicles and hired four-thousand seasonal staff.

But he says delivery windows still can't be guaranteed in the lead-up to Christmas.

The Canadian Union of Postal Employees disputes that the rotating strikes caused any backlog.

One southwestern Ontario mom is waiting anxiously for a train table to arrive for her two young daughters to play with Christmas morning.

But Jennifer Critch says the expected delivery date keeps getting pushed back and she has no idea when it will arrive.

Greyhound buses used to be an option to get parcels to their destinations, but in October the company shut down all but one of its routes in Western Canada.