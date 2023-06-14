Canada confirms expropriation for construction of Lac-Megantic rail bypass

Some Lac-Megantic residents will have their land expropriated to allow for the construction of a rail bypass, the Government of Canada confirmed on Wednesday.

The announcement from federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and Public Services and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek was shared in a news release Wednesday evening.

"The expropriation, which was requested by Minister Alghabra in order to proceed with the acquisition of the land parcels required for the project, has been confirmed by Minister Jaczek," reads the release.

The Government of Canada will take possession of the parcels of land required for the bypass on August 1.

Public Services and Supply Canada (PSAC) has informed the owners affected by this measure.

"Property owners will receive offers of compensation for their expropriated property by August 1, 2023," states the press release issued by Transport Canada.

Transport Canada also states that the Government of Canada "intended to reach agreements with all affected property owners" before initiating the expropriation process.

"However, for various reasons, the Government of Canada has not been able to sign deeds of sale with all the owners," says Transport Canada, adding that the negotiation period with the owners has been extended three times, from October 2021 to January 2023.

"Today's announcement has been carefully considered. We understand that it may be difficult for some, but it is essential to the realization of this project, which will get the trains out of downtown Lac-Megantic. We will accompany the property owners affected by the expropriation announcement throughout the process," stated Minister Alghabra in the same press release.

On July 6, 2013, a train carrying crude oil derailed and then exploded in downtown Lac-Megantic, killing 47 people.

Many citizens are opposed to the proposed rail bypass, for which the expropriation process was launched in February. Some are concerned about the impact on the environment and rail safety, as ever "longer and faster" freight trains pass through the municipality.

On April 15, a Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) train derailed on the same rail line that crosses the Lac-Megantic border into Maine, injuring three employees.

CONCERNED CITIZENS

The Coalition of Collateral Victims (CCV) of the Lac-Megantic rail bypass said it was "surprised" but "not surprised" by the federal government's announcement.

"That we are expropriating people and negatively affecting families who lost loved ones in 2013 is a grave human tragedy deliberately and consciously created by elected officials," said the CCV in a press release.

The organization deplores the project's lack of social acceptability, arguing that it is a "purely political" initiative, made "to serve the commercial interests of Canadian Pacific and to burnish Transport Canada's image."

The Coalition is calling for further studies to assess the project's impact on access to drinking water and to "evaluate safer alternatives that would have far less environmental and human impact."

"The CCV will use the legal avenues available to stop the project and avoid another tragedy. Transport Canada will then have to provide the documents, which it has always refused to share, despite repeated requests from concerned owners and citizens," it continued.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 14, 2023.