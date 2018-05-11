

CTV Montreal





A railway bypass will be built around Lac Megantic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Philippe Couillard announced nearly five years after an explosion destroyed the town's core.

The two levels of government confirmed they have signed an agreement-in-principle to build the projected line.

Ottawa will cover 60 percent of the cost of the $133 million project, while Quebec will pay for the rest.

Couillard called it an exceptional response to an exceptional situation, while Trudeau expressed his sympathies for those still coping with the loss of loved ones.

"No community should have to live through what Lac-Megantic went through, no one should have to suffer the tragic loss of their own," he said.

"There's nothing we wouldn't give to go back in the past and avoid being here today to make this announcement," Trudeau said. "Obviously, we can't rewrite history, but we can, together, shape the future."

The 12.8 km route would run around the town of Lac Megantic, whereas the existing route goes close to the lake, and most of the town was built near the railway line.

The exact route is still being studied and the final cost is still being calculated.

"There are private lands all around this place and there is no question that there are going to be people impacted when you move a rail line. We have worked with consultation with the region, the municipality, with individuals to try to find the right path but any path is going to have consequences on some individuals. Any other path would have consequences on other individuals and land owners," said Trudeau.

On July 6, 2013 a runaway train carrying crude oil crashed in the downtown core of Lac Megantic, causing an explosion and fire that killed 47 people.

Three former employees were found not guilty on criminal charges, but six people pleaded guilty to federal charges of not ensuring enough hand brakes had been applied.

The now-defunct Montreal, Maine and Atlantic Railway was fined $1,000,000, and five people were fined $50,000.