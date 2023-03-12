Calls for Quebec to create spit mask guidelines for law enforcement

A former Montreal police officer and crisis intervention specialist is calling on the government to implement proper training and protocols when using spit masks.

The mesh face covering used by law enforcement is to prevent a person from spitting on them and, according to Michael Arruda, can be used to de-escalate a situation.

"It's a good piece of equipment, but used in the wrong way, it can effectively have tragic results," he told CTV News.

Nicous D'Andre Spring died last December after correctional officers put a spit mask on him. A Bordeaux jail supervisor ordered the officers to pepper spray him while wearing the device.

In 2020, Quebec City Police used a similar mask on Bruno-Pierre Harvey when he suffered a mental health crisis.

He called for help and said he couldn't breathe—twice. Harvey went into cardiac arrest with the mask on and later died.

Several experts say the spit mask may have contributed to his death.

"When somebody has psychological issues, we shouldn't be using spit masks....when somebody can't breathe, and they tell you they can't breathe, we shouldn't be using these masks, we should be taking them off," said Arruda.

Arruda says all situations must be evaluated before using a spit mask. In Quebec, there are currently no guidelines or protocols for the device. The former police officer says that needs to change.

"It's a piece of equipment that police are using, and they are not getting any training on it, or most police forces aren't giving any training on it," he said.

John Peters trains officers across North America to use spit masks. His research shows there are often misconceptions about them, including how they protect law enforcement from COVID-19.

"It doesn't do any good. The covid aerosolized droplets can go right through it," said Peters, president of the Institute for the Prevention of In-Custody Deaths.

Arruda says some Quebec police forces were under this impression, adding there was widespread use of the covering during the pandemic.

It's unknown how often the maks were used, as that data is not kept.

"Every time we use a piece of equipment here, restraint equipment, we're supposed to report it....we don't have any of this information, we don't know what's going on," said Arruda.

Advocates say the spit mask should be viewed the same as handcuffs or a gun. When officers are given proper training, it is another tool at their disposal. Without it, the mask could be more harmful than it needs to be.